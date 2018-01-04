Ajax Cape Town are hoping work permits will be issued in time on Friday for Muhsin Ertugral to take his place on the bench and for Tendai Ndoro to line up in attack as the new year’s football gets underway against Maritzburg United.

The club are relatively confident the paperwork will be sorted out in time as they play their first game since making their coaching change and welcoming Ertugral back for his fourth spell at the club.

The coach‚ in his first press conference since re-joining Ajax‚ said he was backing Ndoro to make a major impact at the relegation-threatened club.

“Tendai is a special player. He’s unique‚ a star player‚” Ertugral said of the Zimbabwe international‚ who was under him briefly at Orlando Pirates.

“I like his character and he has fitted in well already‚ scoring a lot in training.

"He came back from Saudi Arabia very fit and immediately proved what he can do for the team.

"Now we wait to see if he can play.”

Ndoro‚ who spent six months in the Middle East‚ is one of three signings Ajax have made in recent weeks with at least two more still to be announced.

Ertugral’s first priority is to save Ajax from the potential of the drop – a position he has been in before at the start of his second spell.