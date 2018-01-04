Former South African Football Association vice-president Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana will run for the Safa presidency‚ SowetanLIVE has learnt.

Nonkonyana intends to contest the election on March 24‚ which current president Danny Jordaan has said he will stand for reelection in.

Nonkonyana was dismissed from his post as Safa vice-president in October 2014.

The outspoken administrator had been suspended by the association for comments made on then-Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund in October 2013.

Nonkonyana had suggested the coach should be fired if Bafana did not reach the final of the African Nations Championship (Chan) in Cape Town in January 2014.

Nonkonyana‚ 61‚ is a member of the Nonkonyana royal family and head of the of the AmaBhala Clan in the Eastern Cape.