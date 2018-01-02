Bidvest Wits have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates defender or midfielder Edwin Gyimah.

Wits posted on Tuesday on their official Twitter page that Gyimah has signed as of January 1.

Polokwane City striker Thobani Mncwango‚ Cape Town City centreback Robyn Johannes and Maritzburg United’s Ghanaian-German defender Denis Weidlich have been signed on pre-contracts to join Wits in July‚ the club said.

“Bidvest Wits have confirmed the ‘precontract’ signing of Thobani Mncwango‚ Robyn Johannes & Denis Weidlich with effect from 1 July 2018‚” Wits posted.

“Edwin Gyimah has also signed with our club with effect from 1 January 2018. Sifiso Myeni has been recalled from his loan with immediate effect.”

Winger Myeni was loaned to SuperSport United ahead of the current season.

Gyimah had made 24 league appearances for Helsingborg since signing for the second division Swedish club from Pirates in March.

This followed the Ghanaian being released from his contract at the Buccaneers‚ having earlier in the 2016-17 season been involved in disciplinary proceedings for a heated altercation with then-coach Muhsin Ertugral at Cape Town International Airport.

Gyimah had signed a two-year contract with Helsingborg.

It is not clear whether a transfer fee was paid by Wits for the player.

Mncwango’s agent‚ Josiah Mphono‚ told SowetanLIVE there was a possibility of Wits negotiating an early release for the big striker – out of favour for one-and-a-half seasons at City –from his contract at the Limpopo club‚ which ends in June.

Mncwango has played just once in the league and once in the MTN8 for City this season.

The cantering 30-year-old striker was second-top scorer in the PSL in 2015-16 with 13 goals.

However‚ he fell foul with City the following season after a failed attempt at a transfer to Orlando Pirates in the January transfer window.

Asked about the issues Mnwango has had at City‚ Mphono said: “No issues as such‚ but in terms of the game time he didn’t get much.

“I think this will be a great move and career step for him. And at a great club‚ where we hope he can get game time as well.

“We have signed a pre-contract today which will commence on July 1.

"Most clubs would try to push for the early release.

"I am not sure if Wits will speak to Polokwane in terms of the early release.”

Wits have had a nightmare start to their campaign defending their 2016-17 PSL title‚ and are in last place at the halfway stage.