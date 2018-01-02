Fagrie Lakay likely to become Ajax Cape Town's fourth signing

Fagrie Lakay is likely to become Ajax Cape Town's fourth signing in the transfer window as coach Muhsin Ertugral arrives to take over and try and stave off relegation.

Ajax have been panicked to multiple purchases by their lowly league position and turned to a coach who has got them out of trouble once before.

Lakay‚ who holds the record as the youngest player to ever play for Bafana Bafana‚ has been at Ajax for several weeks now in anticipation of a loan deal with SuperSport United that is expected to be confirmed in the next days.

He returns to the Mother City after moving from Santos to SuperSport but has been unable to make the expected impact.

Lakay‚ now 20‚ has started just seven matches in two and a half seasons with SuperSport and was unable to score.

Ajax have already invested in Tendai Ndoro‚ the former Orlando Pirates striker who was last in Saudi Arabia and arrived on a free transfer.

The Zimbabwe international had been training along side Lakay at Ikamva before Christmas.

Also in is Zimbabwe international Gerald Takawara from FC Platinum and Highlands Park attacker Muzi Thabotha.