Defending champions Bidvest Wits have confirmed the capture of former Bafana Bafana striker Lehlohonolo Majoro with effect from 1 January 2018.

Wits‚ who are struggling at the foot of the PSL log standings‚ announced the development on their twitter feed on Wednesday shortly after Cape Town City confirmed that the former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker has been released early from his contract.

The 31-year old striker did not get enough game time under coach Benni McCarthy with the Citizens this season and he is hoping to resurrect his career with Gavin Hunt who is under tremendous pressure to revive Wits’ fortunes during the second round.

“As one of the founding members‚ Major will always have a special place at this club. He loved it like a family and over his time here he defined what it means to be a Cape Town City player. Major was in the last few months of his contract so rather than hold him until May‚ we decided to support him to find a new club where he can extend his career a few more years and get more game time. We welcome his return after football in Cape Town and for now we wish him well‚” read a statement from City.

Majoro is expected to link up with his new team-mates when they return from the short Christmas break and it will be Hunt’s decision if he is ready to face Free State Stars on 5 January when they resume their league programme.