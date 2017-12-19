Bloem Celtic coach Jelusic returns from Serbia in time to plot SuperSport's demise

Bloemfontein Celtic will have coach Veselin Jelusic back on the bench for their last game of the year against SuperSport United on Wednesday after he was forced to make a lightening visit back to Serbia and missed the weekend’s hammering at the hands of league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Serbian coach returned for a workshop that is mandatory in order to keep up his UEFA coaching licenses and ceded control of the side to assistant Lehlohonolo Seema for the 4-1 loss at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

But Jelusic arrived in the country on Tuesday and planned to attend training hours later ahead of the game at the Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night (kick off 7.30pm).

Celtic are no stranger to the phenomenon of their coach traveling to Europe for a few days to update his coaching badge.

It also happened when Ernst Middendorp was in charge and earlier this year when Belgian Luc Eymael was at the club.

“They have to go back to renew the license but it is very basic with a two to three day workshop‚ which is like a refresher‚” explained Khumbulani Konco‚ the club’s chief operating officer.

“We are used to this!”