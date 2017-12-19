Bafana legends urge Lucas to lead

With just two months away from the South African Football Association elective conference, some of Bafana Bafana legends have backed their former captain Lucas Radebe to challenge Danny Jordaan for Safa presidency.

Radebe, 48, has reportedly expressed interest in throwing his name in the hat when the football governing body goes to the polls next year.

Incumbent president Jordaan recently indicated that he would stand for re-election when his term of office lapses in March next year.

"It's a good idea to have a former footballer raising his hand - to have the game to be run by people who played the game," said ex-national team defender Edward Motale.

"We must emulate other countries like Zambia, who voted for Kalusha Bwalya to run their football. I'd love to see a former player in football administration, so 'Rhoo' [Radebe] must go for it."

Roger de Sa, another member of the 1996 Bafana Afcon winning squad, concurred. "It's long overdue because if you look around the world, there is [French icon Michel] Platini, [German legend Franz] Beckenbauer.

"Lucas is a respected figure in football. It's always good to have someone who played the game because they understand the need of players. We talk about the decline of Bafana, the hiring and firing coaches but administration stays the same."