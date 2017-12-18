Soccer

Pirates rue yet another missed opportunity

By Sowetan Reporter - 18 December 2017 - 08:00
Pirates captain Thabo Matlaba goes for an aerial battle with Tebogo Potsane of Free State Stars during their clash on Saturday.
Pirates captain Thabo Matlaba goes for an aerial battle with Tebogo Potsane of Free State Stars during their clash on Saturday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

"It's a process to be result-oriented," sighed Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic at the end of his side's 2-1 loss to Free State Stars at the weekend.

"Micho" and his charges were left to rue yet another contest characterised by missed chances at Goble Park Stadium - and the Buccaneers were made to pay by a clinical Ea Lla Koto side.

"We are a work in progress and we have succeeded in teaching them [the players] how to play football. We have shown that we know how to play football but the only problem is how to get results," Sredojevic said in a post-match TV interview.

"We conceded an unlucky own goal and I believe the second goal was a foul on the goalkeeper but it is not for me to judge, mine is to look at important facts," he said.

Bucs went down to a 55th minute Abbubaker Mobara own goal but levelled the scores through Thabiso Kutumela five minutes later. Thamsanqa Gabuza was wasteful in front of goal, including one moment when he fluffed a sitter midway into the second half.

But it was Stars' live-wire Sinethemba Jantjie who broke the hearts of the Buccaneers late in the game with a cool finish after Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane failed to collect the ball.

It was a good turnaround for Stars who lost heavily to Bloemfontein Celtic last weekend, while the loss for Bucs means they couldn't grip on the second spot heading into the festive break.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X