Pirates rue yet another missed opportunity

"It's a process to be result-oriented," sighed Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic at the end of his side's 2-1 loss to Free State Stars at the weekend.

"Micho" and his charges were left to rue yet another contest characterised by missed chances at Goble Park Stadium - and the Buccaneers were made to pay by a clinical Ea Lla Koto side.

"We are a work in progress and we have succeeded in teaching them [the players] how to play football. We have shown that we know how to play football but the only problem is how to get results," Sredojevic said in a post-match TV interview.

"We conceded an unlucky own goal and I believe the second goal was a foul on the goalkeeper but it is not for me to judge, mine is to look at important facts," he said.

Bucs went down to a 55th minute Abbubaker Mobara own goal but levelled the scores through Thabiso Kutumela five minutes later. Thamsanqa Gabuza was wasteful in front of goal, including one moment when he fluffed a sitter midway into the second half.

But it was Stars' live-wire Sinethemba Jantjie who broke the hearts of the Buccaneers late in the game with a cool finish after Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane failed to collect the ball.

It was a good turnaround for Stars who lost heavily to Bloemfontein Celtic last weekend, while the loss for Bucs means they couldn't grip on the second spot heading into the festive break.