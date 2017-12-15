Soccer

Chiefs’ Komphela wary of Ajax’s ‘fighter’ coach Menzo

By Marc Strydom - 15 December 2017 - 14:50
Stanley Menzo, Head Coach of Ajax Cape Town (l) and Steve Komphela, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (r) during the Absa Premiership 2016/17 football match between Ajax Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town on 25 February 2017.
Stanley Menzo, Head Coach of Ajax Cape Town (l) and Steve Komphela, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (r) during the Absa Premiership 2016/17 football match between Ajax Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town on 25 February 2017.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Stanley Menzo is a very good coach and a fighter‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has warned about his Ajax Cape Town counterpart ahead of the teams’ meeting on Saturday.

Third-placed Chiefs complete their 2017 fixtures against 13th-placed Ajax at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban (kickoff: 8.15pm).

And while Komphela has said the league race is far from over‚ Amakhosi’s coach will know that a positive end to the year and second win in a row might be essential for his side if they are not to be among a host of chasers choking on leaders’ Mamelodi Sundowns’ dust in 2018.

“We should close the year positively. We need to get a win. And if I remember well we haven’t won at home for whatever reason‚” Komphela said.

“So it’s important to go to Durban against a very good Ajax team coached by a very good coach and try to win a match.”

Chiefs won their last game 1-0 against Platinum Stars in Rustenburg on Wednesday.

That was just Amakhosi’s second league victory in nine matches.

Chiefs have had mixed results in their matches at alternate venue Moses Mabhida.

They lost 1-0 their in their first game of the season in the MTN8 against SuperSport United‚ beat AmaZulu 3-0 in the Telkom Knockout‚ then drew 1-1 against Free State Stars in the league.

Chiefs are also yet to win a home league game this season in six matches.

Komphela warned things might not be any easier against Ajax under their technical team of Menzo and assistant Boebie Solomons.

“Menzo is a fighter. And as much as in the Chippa match‚ where there was a red card‚ and even there’s a match he played‚ I don’t remember vividly‚ there was anxiety and all that‚” Komphela said.

“And Boebie Solomons as well. They will come fight you.

“They want to get points. They are on 13. And 13 is not far off from 19 where we are.

“And they are just there at the bottom at number 13‚ three away from 16. That’s how competitive it is. It’s very complex.”

READ MORE:

PSL finds Orlando Pirates guilty for Loftus pitch invasion

The Premier Soccer League has found Orlando Pirates guilty of “spectator misbehaviour” for their club’s role played in the pitch invasion that was ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cape Town City facing possibility of expulsion or relegation from PSL

The Premier Soccer League want to throw the book at Cape Town City over the club signing a sports betting company as a shirt sponsor‚ and their ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mosimane won't take foot off the pedal as Sundown surge ahead

Mamelodi Sundowns may be sitting pretty with their five-point buffer at the summit of the Premier Soccer League table with two games in hand but ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tau inspires Sundowns to narrow win over Maritzburg United

An inspired Percy Tau helped Mamelodi Sundowns open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League log with their 1-0 win over ...
Sport
1 day ago

PSL DC finally reaches verdict in long-running Loftus pitch invasion saga

A verdict has been reached by the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee against Orlando Pirates for the club’s role in the pitch invasion ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Next leader of the ANC? Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s road to power
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X