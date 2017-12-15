Chiefs' home record a worry

Kaizer Chiefs are just one of two teams that have failed to win any of their home league games all season.

They are joined by Polokwane City as the two home strugglers in the league.

Amakhosi have drawn four and lost two in their own backyard - including their alternative home at Moses Mabhida Stadium - while City are winless in eight with five draws and three losses in Polokwane.

The only time Chiefs won at home was when they beat AmaZulu 3-0 in their Telkom Knockout last 16 clash.

For Chiefs to entertain any thoughts of winning the league, they will have to improve their home form starting with Ajax Cape Town who they host at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow night (8.15pm).

"We should close the year positively. If I remember well, we haven't won [a league game] at home for whatever reason," Komphela reflected yesterday.

"So it's important to go to Durban against a very good Ajax team coached by a very good coach [Stanley Menzo] to try to win a match," he said.

Komphela's comment about Ajax being a "very good Ajax team" could be interpreted as diplomatic.

In fact, Chiefs should fancy their chances against the Mother City club that has the worst away record.

Ajax have lost five and drawn two on the road and they are bottom of the standings in terms of away form only.

Komphela, meanwhile, is hoping for some consistency from his team in a league where teams are struggling to win matches consistently.

"We need to win matches and looking at where we are, we just need to score goals and before you fix anything, you look at what is it that you are sitting on [in terms of strikers]," he said.

Both Chiefs and Ajax won their last matches with 1-0 scorelines against Platinum Stars and Chippa United respectively.