Baroka coach Thobejane bemoans poor finishing and lacklustre defending

Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane has admitted that they find themselves in a spot of bother at the moment as a result of leaking seven goals while failing to score in their last two matches in the league.

Last week‚ Baroka lost 4-0 to runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and 3-0 to Maritzburg United in a space of three days to drop from the top of the standings to seventh.

They take on SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday in their last match of the year and Thobejane wants a strong reaction from his players as they go in search of their first league win in seven outings.

“This week we had a number of things to work on because we conceded seven goals and failed to score in our last two matches‚" he told TimesLIVE in Thursday morning.

"It is not good because we can’t shut the back door and we also can’t find openings.

"Obviously there are tactical things that we work on at training but we focused mainly on the defence and finishing and hopefully the players will get it right against SuperSport United in our last match of the year.” During the frustrating spell of almost three months where they have failed to win a match after seven starts‚ Baroka lost three times and managed four draws since they beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at the end of September.