Amajita plotting the Pharoahs' downfall

After beating Egypt 2-1 in group stages, SA Under-20 (Amajita) coach Thabo Senong is aware it will be a different ball game when they face the north Africans in the Cosafa Championships' semifinals in Zambia today (1pm).

Amajita finished top of Group B after wins over Mozambique, Mauritius and Egypt. The Young Pharoahs finished as the best runners-up, across all the groups, confirming a rematch against SA in the last four.

"We are fully aware that the knockout stages are different. The mental demands will be different. As we said from the start, we came here to develop and learn by giving our players an opportunity to play against the good teams around the continent," Senong said yesterday ahead of the clash at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

"We will make sure that we do everything to win the match because it is important that we go to the final [on Saturday].

"We have the talent and we believe in our boys. Our team understands how we want to play. We are very proud of the boys so far."

Amajita will face Egypt without their captain Thendo Mukumela and goalkeeper Khulekani Kubheka who are suspended, but Senong sees the duo's unavailability as no big deal.

"For us we do not see challenges, we always see opportunities because it is another opportunity for two [other] players to come in and replace them. They will also get a chance to represent Amajita at the international level.

"We trust all the 20 players that we brought here."

Orlando Pirates striker Lyle Foster and Bidvest Wits' Luvuyo Mkatshana are expected to spearhead the attack for Senong's troops.

The young centre-forwards have scored two goals each in three matches.

Semifinals:

Today:

(both at Nkana Stadium)

South Africa v Egypt, 1pm

Uganda v Lesotho, 4pm