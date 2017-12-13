Sundowns remain the best, says Kekana
Despite being dethroned as African champions, Hlompho Kekana feels that Mamelodi Sundowns are still the best team on the continent.
Downs were knocked out of the CAF Champions League via a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals by eventual winners Wydad Casablanca in September.
Kekana regrets that loss to the Moroccans where he felt it was evident that the Brazilians were in a class of their own.
"At the moment I do think we are the best team in Africa," said Kekana, who this week was voted PSL Player of the Month for November.
"I hope my teammates realise that. It's not me it's the stats that say so."
The Brazilians cannot be faulted for feeling they are the best as they have dominated African opposition in the last two years, while they are leading the race for the Absa Premiership despite being a few games behind.
Sundowns are also smiling after the announcement of next year's group stage date change for the Champions League by continental football governing body.
While in the past the group stages took place during the PSL off-season, next year the dates have been synchronised, largely due to the World Cup.
The first round will be played during the first week of May and will then resume at the end of July.
Kekana applauded last week's announcement saying: "It will be nice because then we won't have that problem of playing when others are in off-season. We have won the Champions League without a break and I think with a break it will be even better."
After ending their winless run at home with a 4-0 demolition of Baroka last week, Sundowns are raring to go against Maritzburg United at tonight (7.30pm).
"We haven't been doing well at home. We won against Baroka and hopefully we can take that same performance into [tonight's] game."