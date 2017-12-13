Sundowns remain the best, says Kekana

Despite being dethroned as African champions, Hlompho Kekana feels that Mamelodi Sundowns are still the best team on the continent.

Downs were knocked out of the CAF Champions League via a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals by eventual winners Wydad Casablanca in September.

Kekana regrets that loss to the Moroccans where he felt it was evident that the Brazilians were in a class of their own.

"At the moment I do think we are the best team in Africa," said Kekana, who this week was voted PSL Player of the Month for November.

"I hope my teammates realise that. It's not me it's the stats that say so."