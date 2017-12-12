Mosimane feels Motsepe's love at Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says his good relationship with club boss Patrice Motsepe will keep him at Chloorkop for a long time.
Mosimane recently celebrated his fifth year anniversary since taking over as coach at the club in December 2012.
"When you are loved and liked. When the president speaks like that [praising him] then you should humble yourself," Mosimane confessed.
"I have only coached two teams in the PSL. I will stay here as long as Sundowns want me. Do I want to leave this team? No I don't want to leave; where am I going?"
With Sundowns on top of the table with 22 points from 11 games, Mosimane is chasing his third Absa Premiership title with the club heading into the New Year.
With the monkey off their backs at home, they are relishing their next three games at Loftus Versveld.
The Brazilians started the season with a winless record at home after three consecutive losses before their 4-0 thrashing of Baroka last week.
Their next assignment will be against Maritzburg United at Loftus tomorrow (7.30pm) before taking on Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday and Cape Town City on December 19.
"Hopefully, we broke the ice at home with Baroka. It's been a little difficult at home because people have reinforced their defence. The good thing is that we are scoring early.
"Maritzburg is a typical example of this [defensive approach]. They hang in there and they go out on the break.
"They are a team on form, they have scored seven goals in two games. It's going to be a difficult one," Mosimane said.
"We need to put our experience into place because when you are on top of the log everybody shoots at you. The challenge you have sometimes on top is complacency."