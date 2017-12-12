Mosimane feels Motsepe's love at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says his good relationship with club boss Patrice Motsepe will keep him at Chloorkop for a long time.

Mosimane recently celebrated his fifth year anniversary since taking over as coach at the club in December 2012.

"When you are loved and liked. When the president speaks like that [praising him] then you should humble yourself," Mosimane confessed.

"I have only coached two teams in the PSL. I will stay here as long as Sundowns want me. Do I want to leave this team? No I don't want to leave; where am I going?"

With Sundowns on top of the table with 22 points from 11 games, Mosimane is chasing his third Absa Premiership title with the club heading into the New Year.

With the monkey off their backs at home, they are relishing their next three games at Loftus Versveld.