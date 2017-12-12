Jordaan to put his hand up for re-election as Safa president

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan will stand for re-election when his term of office comes to an end in March next year if the regions ask him to continue.

The Safa regions will appoint new leadership on March 24 and Jordaan revealed on Tuesday that he would throw his name in the hat if he is asked to return for a second term.

‘‘If they (the Safa regions) decide that I should continue‚ I will probably agree‚” he said.

‘‘But let me not answer a question that was not asked because no one asked me to stand.”

The elections were originally scheduled to be held in September next year but more than 90 percent of the Safa regions recently voted in favour of hosting the elective congress earlier than usual in March.

Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for next year’s Soccer World Cup largely contributed to the decision to hold an early election and the regions felt that there was no need to retain the original date if the national team was no longer going to Russia.

Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe recently revealed that he was interested in succeeding Jordaan and is expected to also throw his name in the hat when the nomination process opens next month.