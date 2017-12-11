Pirates defender Jele to do community service for speeding

Orlando Pirates player Happy Jele said he has learnt his lesson following the end of his court case last week.

Jele, 30, made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on charges of reckless driving after he was arrested for doing a 223km/h on the M1 highway near Sandton in September.

The Mpumalanga-born player was almost slapped with a warrant of arrest after he arrived late to court.