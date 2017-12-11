Pirates defender Jele to do community service for speeding
Orlando Pirates player Happy Jele said he has learnt his lesson following the end of his court case last week.
Jele, 30, made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on charges of reckless driving after he was arrested for doing a 223km/h on the M1 highway near Sandton in September.
The Mpumalanga-born player was almost slapped with a warrant of arrest after he arrived late to court.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Jele said he thought his case was scheduled for next month but rushed to court once he was alerted to the fact that it was on Thursday.
He received a diversion sentence and was given community service. "I attended court like I always do. The matter was withdrawn and I am doing a diversion," he said.
Jele, who will be doing community service every Tuesday, said he has learnt his lesson.
"For me it was a learning curve. I've attended all my cases and I take responsibility for what I have done. I am hoping that other people will also learn from my mistake."
Jele joins a long list of soccer players who have been arrested for speeding. Mamelodi Sundowns player Rivaldo Coetzee, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and Platinum Stars' Thuso Phala were also arrested for speeding.
National Prosecuting Authority spokeswoman Phindi Mjondwane said: "The case was diverted after he took full responsibility for the matter.
"He needs to register with an NGO and report back to court so we can verify that he has registered."