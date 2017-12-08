SuperSport target PSL summit by Christmas

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler feels his charges have a very big target to overcome as they prepare to face Cape Town City tomorrow.

The Tshwane outfit have showed that they are right up there with the best teams on the continent after making the CAF Confederation Cup final.

Due to their continental exploits, the three-time Premiership champions are behind schedule in the league, with some games in hand.

At the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga tomorrow (3.30pm), Tinkler's men will take on his former side City.

"They have started well, they are up there. They will be motivated. What we [SuperSport] have achieved this season, we are the team to beat," Tinkler said.

"We cannot underestimate them. They have had a few good and bad results but so did I when I was there.