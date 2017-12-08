SuperSport target PSL summit by Christmas
SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler feels his charges have a very big target to overcome as they prepare to face Cape Town City tomorrow.
The Tshwane outfit have showed that they are right up there with the best teams on the continent after making the CAF Confederation Cup final.
Due to their continental exploits, the three-time Premiership champions are behind schedule in the league, with some games in hand.
At the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga tomorrow (3.30pm), Tinkler's men will take on his former side City.
"They have started well, they are up there. They will be motivated. What we [SuperSport] have achieved this season, we are the team to beat," Tinkler said.
"We cannot underestimate them. They have had a few good and bad results but so did I when I was there.
"I got hit by Platinum Stars for four [goals], but I think they have the players to turn things around," he said.
City boss John Comitis was not pleased when Tinkler left them to join SuperSport.
To rub salt into the wound, they lost to City in the MTN8 final in October.
Tinkler also has a rivalry with City coach Benni McCarthy, which adds to the subplot, going into encounter.
When SuperSport were held to a goalless draw by Pirates during the week, a handful of their players seemed to have run out of steam.
Should things go according to the way Tinkler has planned, Matsatsantsa will finish the year at the summit of the table with a few games to spare.
"I explained to the players that if we can collect 14 from the available 18 points, we could find ourselves being top of the league with four games in hand by Christmas," the astute coach said.