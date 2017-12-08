Soccer

Polokwane City host struggling Wits looking for first home win

By Mark Gleeeson - 08 December 2017 - 11:32
Bernard Molekwa coach of Polokwane City during the Polokwane City media open day at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 16, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Bernard Molekwa coach of Polokwane City during the Polokwane City media open day at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 16, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Polokwane City host defending champions Bidvest Wits in Limpopo on Saturday‚ not only in search of the much needed three points‚ but also to get rid of an unwanted statistic.

As the league heads towards the halfway stage‚ City‚ together with Kaizer Chiefs‚ are the only two clubs who are yet to register a home win this season.

The meeting with Wits will be City’s eighth home game of the season.

They lost their seventh home match on Wednesday to fellow strugglers Platinum Stars and sit in 14th place‚ just one point above Wits and Ajax Cape Town‚ who are in the drop zone.

Coach Bernard Molekwa’s side have registered four home draws and three defeats while proving far better travellers by winning twice on the road.

Chiefs do not play at home until their last game of the year against Ajax on Saturday‚ December 16.

The game is in Durban where Chiefs have shifted some of their home fixtures in a lucrative deal with the eThekwini municipality.

To date‚ Chiefs have played six games either at Soccer City or the Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ drawing four and losing two.

They too‚ have far better away record.

In this campaign they have taken 12 points on the road and only lost away for the first time on Wednesday when Chippa United beat them 1-0 in at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Ironically‚ last season Chiefs were the only club that did not lose any of their 15 home games in the league.

There are no more unbeaten sides left in the league this season after Golden Arrows became the last to lose a game.

But Arrows remain unbeaten at home while leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United have yet to lose away in the Absa Premiership this season.

READ MORE:

Top soccer administrator arrested for speeding

The soccer official has been released on bail and is expected to appear in court soon‚ the RTMC said.
News
5 days ago

No chance of Baxter putting his feet up next year‚ says Safa president Jordaan

Bafana Bafana may have failed to qualify for next year’s Soccer World Cup but beleaguered coach Stuart Baxter and his players will not be twiddling ...
Sport
3 days ago

SuperSport win bid to renew PSL media rights for Sub-Saharan Africa

The Premier Soccer League has announced that pay-TV channel SuperSport have won the bid to renew their media rights for Sub-Saharan Africa for five ...
Sport
2 days ago

Why Lesotho, Swazi players are not making it

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is one of the most cosmopolitan leagues on the continent, with players coming from as far as Egypt and New Zealand - ...
Sport
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

People pounce on Cape Town beer-truck spill
Murder vs Suicide: Here’s Jason Rohde’s side of the story
X