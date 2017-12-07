Tau can do much better - Mosimane
Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau knows he's capable of being better despite his fantastic brace against Baroka.
Tau scored the last two goals as Downs convincing 4-0 league win at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday. Motjeka Madisha and Themba Zwane were also on the scoresheet against the Limpopo outfit.
During his post-match interview, Tau's coach Pitso Mosimane said the player was far better than what he showed against Baroka and expects more from him.
"Percy could do better. We appreciate and acknowledge that he's a good player, he does well, he fights and tries, but he could do better in front of goals," Mosimane stated.
"I mean, he got one chance in the first half [against Baroka but didn't take it]. He got one against Chippa and he was [just] looking. He got to a one-on-one with the keeper from Wits, but he delayed. But it's okay, he's doing well," he said.
Tau, meanwhile, also acknowledged that he can do better and said he's working hard to better his game.
"I just feel I could have scored more long ago. I'm getting the experience and I'm improving, even though football is about situations and some situations present themselves differently even if you worked on a previous one, the next one might be different, that's why you keep learning."
The 23-year-old has four goals to his name this season, but has no personal targets for the season.
"I always feel comfortable whenever I contribute to the team. I don't know how many goals I would score and I don't know how many good games I would have, but I feel strong when I contribute to the team. I always feel comfortable sacrificing myself for the team," he added.
Sundowns next face Golden Arrows away on Sunday.