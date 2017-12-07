Tau can do much better - Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau knows he's capable of being better despite his fantastic brace against Baroka.

Tau scored the last two goals as Downs convincing 4-0 league win at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday. Motjeka Madisha and Themba Zwane were also on the scoresheet against the Limpopo outfit.

During his post-match interview, Tau's coach Pitso Mosimane said the player was far better than what he showed against Baroka and expects more from him.

"Percy could do better. We appreciate and acknowledge that he's a good player, he does well, he fights and tries, but he could do better in front of goals," Mosimane stated.

"I mean, he got one chance in the first half [against Baroka but didn't take it]. He got one against Chippa and he was [just] looking. He got to a one-on-one with the keeper from Wits, but he delayed. But it's okay, he's doing well," he said.