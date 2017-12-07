Second-last-placed Ajax Cape Town need to make clever signings‚ and not big signings‚ in the January transfer window to beef up a clearly under-resourced squad‚ the Urban Warriors’ coach Stanley Menzo has said.

A morale-boosting 0-0 away draw against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night did not immediately help Ajax out of flirting with the relegation zone as the Absa Premiership enters its second third.

Ajax dropped a place from 14th to 15th.

They might have held Wits in Johannesburg‚ but Menzo was under no illusions about how much should be read into that result against the astonishingly last-placed league champions.

Most concerning is that even in the draw against a disjointed Wits‚ with both teams struggling to find rhythm on a sodden pitch‚ Ajax looked a side notably short on quality players.

“Of course there will be something‚” Menzo said‚ asked if he has had an indication from Ajax’s management on a budget for the January transfer window.

“But it’s not about big signings. It’s about the proper signings – the ones that can help you up.

“That’s important‚ but that’s not easy. Because you know you can’t spend a lot of money.

“You have to be very critical in your signings‚ and sign players who can add something to your team. Who can lift the team up.

“That’s not easy‚ but that’s what we have to do.”

Menzo praised his players’ application frustrating Wits and resisting parking the bus entirely‚ as Ajax occasionally threatened on the counterattack.

The Urban Warriors remain in Johannesburg for Saturday night’s home game played away from home – also at Bidvest‚ due to a lack of availability of stadiums in Cape Town this weekend – against second-placed Chippa United.