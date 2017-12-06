Tau brace gets Sundowns back on track
Mamelodi Sundowns were simply too good for Baroka as they hammered the visitors 4-0 here last night to go top of the Absa Premiership log.
Percy Tau helped himself to a brace with Motjeka Madisha and Themba Zwane also on the scoresheet. Downs came into the clash on the back of three league losses at home this season, but they were a completely different side as they put the Limpopo side to the sword last night.
The hosts were off the mark as early as the third minute with defender Motjeka Madisha slotting home a penalty after Sibusiso Vilakazi was brought down in the box.
There was just no stopping Sundowns with Zwane adding a second for the home side in the 28th minute after an assist from Tau.
Sundowns' good showing was only marred by defender Soumahoro Bangaly's forced substitution with an injury. Baroka were never in the game and their coach Kgoloko Thobejane's hand was forced when he took off striker Lewis Macha and introduced winger Richard Matloga towards the interval.
The change didn't have the desired effect and it was in fact Downs who could have gone further ahead before the break but Vilakazi's shot was wide.
Sundowns started the second half the way they finished the first. Tau and Zwane tested goalkeeper Virgil Vries, but Baroka survived only for a minute.
Tau netted the third just three minutes into the second half and made it four in the 72nd minute. With a healthy lead Sundowns kept it simple, moved the ball around with ease and had Baroka chasing after their shadows.
This was Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane's 87th win in 148 league matches since he joined the club five years ago.