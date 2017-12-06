Tau brace gets Sundowns back on track

Mamelodi Sundowns were simply too good for Baroka as they hammered the visitors 4-0 here last night to go top of the Absa Premiership log.

Percy Tau helped himself to a brace with Motjeka Madisha and Themba Zwane also on the scoresheet. Downs came into the clash on the back of three league losses at home this season, but they were a completely different side as they put the Limpopo side to the sword last night.

The hosts were off the mark as early as the third minute with defender Motjeka Madisha slotting home a penalty after Sibusiso Vilakazi was brought down in the box.

There was just no stopping Sundowns with Zwane adding a second for the home side in the 28th minute after an assist from Tau.