Soccer

Memela says intelligent Sredojevic will deliver trophies at Pirates

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 02 December 2017 - 15:31
Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates with possession during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates with possession during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates midfielder Luvuyo Memela says Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is one of the best coaches he has worked with and he believes that the Serbian will ultimately deliver trophies for the club.

Memela‚ who returned to the Bucs starting line-up in the 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic last weekend to earn the man-of-the match award‚ said Sredojevic is an intelligent coach who knows how to get the best out of his players.

“I enjoy working with him and I am sure the same goes out to all my team-mates. He is a very intelligent and humble person and he is one guy who even you are wrong he will say sorry to you.

Obviously‚ we can’t take his humility for granted but personally I see it as his way of making people to realise their mistakes and learn from them‚” he said.

Memela added that the fact that Micho has been coaching in Africa for almost 20 years speaks volumes of his endurance as an European and his experience of the conditions on the continent.

“He has been coaching in Africa for the past 17 years and he helped Uganda to qualify for the Cup of Nations for the first time in 38 years. Despite some of the things that he has achieved in the game‚ he is not big headed‚ everybody at the club loves him and he is good coach.

It is rare to find a coach who will laugh and joke with players to make them at ease even when things are not going well. When you score a goal in a friendly match he will come and celebrate with you just to motivate you.”

Before the Celtic match‚ Memela last started for Pirates in the 1-1 draw with Baroka on 22 August at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane he is ready to continue working hard to cement a place in the team as the season is still long.

READ MORE:

Drought closes Athlone Stadium and 12 other Cape soccer pitches

Cape Town’s drought has claimed another victim: Athlone Stadium.
Sport
2 days ago

Bantwana wanna beat Botswana

Bantwana head coach Simphiwe Dludlu is confident of the national Under-17 South African women’s soccer team getting a decent result away to Botswana ...
Sport
4 days ago

Noose tightening on failing PSL coaches

While Gavin Hunt continues to receive expression of support from his Bidvest Wits employers‚ the coming weeks’ league fixtures look perilous for at ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cape Town council react with shock to Benni McCarthy's open letter

The City of Cape Town City has denied prioritising rugby and cricket over soccer in response to a heated open letter by Cape Town City FC coach Benni ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

People pounce on Cape Town beer-truck spill
Murder vs Suicide: Here’s Jason Rohde’s side of the story
X