Orlando Pirates midfielder Luvuyo Memela says Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is one of the best coaches he has worked with and he believes that the Serbian will ultimately deliver trophies for the club.

Memela‚ who returned to the Bucs starting line-up in the 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic last weekend to earn the man-of-the match award‚ said Sredojevic is an intelligent coach who knows how to get the best out of his players.

“I enjoy working with him and I am sure the same goes out to all my team-mates. He is a very intelligent and humble person and he is one guy who even you are wrong he will say sorry to you.

Obviously‚ we can’t take his humility for granted but personally I see it as his way of making people to realise their mistakes and learn from them‚” he said.

Memela added that the fact that Micho has been coaching in Africa for almost 20 years speaks volumes of his endurance as an European and his experience of the conditions on the continent.

“He has been coaching in Africa for the past 17 years and he helped Uganda to qualify for the Cup of Nations for the first time in 38 years. Despite some of the things that he has achieved in the game‚ he is not big headed‚ everybody at the club loves him and he is good coach.

It is rare to find a coach who will laugh and joke with players to make them at ease even when things are not going well. When you score a goal in a friendly match he will come and celebrate with you just to motivate you.”

Before the Celtic match‚ Memela last started for Pirates in the 1-1 draw with Baroka on 22 August at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane he is ready to continue working hard to cement a place in the team as the season is still long.