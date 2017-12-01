The layout at the top of the National First Division could change after the weekend’s fixtures as leaders Highlands Park go away for a tricky tie but their understudies University of Pretoria are expected to win at home.

Jomo Cosmos also have a chance to go top as the campaign heads towards the halfway stage but are away at tricky Witbank Spurs.

Highlands‚ seeking an immediate return to the top-flight after finishing last in the Premier Soccer League last season‚ have a single-point lead at the top as they continue an unbeaten run since Owen da Gama took over as coach in September.

That seven game run has seen Highlands win five times and draw twice and set Highlands up as the team to beat in the division.

But they have a difficult game away at Richards Bay FC on Saturday afternoon‚ even if the remnants of last season’s Thanda Royal Zulu are struggling at second from bottom in the NFD with just single win this season.

AmaTuks‚ coached by Shaun Bartlett‚ are also seeking a return to the top-flight and have a home game against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhadiukla‚ the new club from Venda who took over the Milano franchise.

TTM sit midway in the NFD standings but won only one of six away games this season.

Third-placed Cosmos‚ who have scored 20 goals this season and have the best attack in the top two divisions‚ are away at Witbank Spurs‚ also on Saturday.

Spurs have drawn their last three outings but proven troublesome in the past for Jomo Sono’s team.

At the bottom‚ Ubuntu Cape Town seek to turn around their fortunes after finally getting their first win of the season with a 4-1 away triumph at Mthatha Bucks last Sunday.

They are still in last place of the NFD‚ though‚ and have a derby with Cape Town All Stars on Saturday.