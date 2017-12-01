Champion of Setswana was many things to many people

Mokgwatlheng, you were many things to so many people that no one should claim to know you better than the other.

While your multiple characters never changed the person you were, locating your exactness was an insurmountable challenge.

The good thing in the maverick you, or enigma, as others describe you, was that you got on well with everyone. I'm still to know who your enemy was.

You defied the rules of friendship, but somehow managed to keep friends. How you did that is really puzzling. You did not shed your identity to be submerged in a group.

That you were a "Motswana wa Mokgwatlheng" was written on your forehead. You have always remained truthful to your roots and to yourself; even when telling a lie no one would convince you otherwise.