Gay football fans 'must be cautious at World Cup'

Gay football fans at the 2018 World Cup will be warned about holding hands in public as part of advice on keeping safe in Russia.

London-based antidiscrimination group Fare is producing a guide for football supporters from the black and ethnic minority and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) communities.

Fare director Piara Powar said the guide would advise gay people to be cautious anywhere "not seen to be welcoming to the LGBT community".

Homosexuality was decriminalised in Russia in 1993 but prejudice is common and human rights activists allege widespread abuse.

"The same message is there for black and ethnic minority fans - do go to the World Cup but be cautious," said Powar.