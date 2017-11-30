Gay football fans 'must be cautious at World Cup'
Gay football fans at the 2018 World Cup will be warned about holding hands in public as part of advice on keeping safe in Russia.
London-based antidiscrimination group Fare is producing a guide for football supporters from the black and ethnic minority and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) communities.
Fare director Piara Powar said the guide would advise gay people to be cautious anywhere "not seen to be welcoming to the LGBT community".
Homosexuality was decriminalised in Russia in 1993 but prejudice is common and human rights activists allege widespread abuse.
"The same message is there for black and ethnic minority fans - do go to the World Cup but be cautious," said Powar.
"If you have gay fans walking down the street holding hands, will they face danger in doing so? That depends on which city they are in and the time of day.
"It is not a crime to be gay [in Russia] but there is a law against the promotion of homosexuality to minors.
"Issues relating to the LGBT community are not part of the public discourse. Gay people have a place in Russia which is quite hidden and underground," he said.
A Fifa spokesman said football's world governing body could not comment "on this planned guide on such short notice", but the organisation "has a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination".
Fare, set up in 1999 as a network of European fans' groups against racism and other forms of prejudice, has also asked Fifa if fans can wave rainbow flags at World Cup matches.