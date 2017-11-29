Dutch legend Ronald Koeman officially opened a football court at the Nobantu Primary School in Gugulethu‚ Cape Town on Wednesday.

The court has been funded by the Johan Cruyff Foundation and is one of five pitches in South Africa‚ and 240 worldwide‚ that have been paid for by the organisation.

Koeman‚ who played most notably for Barcelona‚ but also the ‘big three’ in Holland – Ajax Amsterdam‚ PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord – and until last month was coach of English Premier League side Everton‚ lent his support to the opening.

“He did so many things on the pitch‚ but also so many things off the pitch‚ like his Foundation‚” Koeman said of fellow Dutch legend and Barcelona playing predecessor Cruyff.

“This is the fifth pitch in South Africa‚ but all over the world it is number 240‚ and that is an amazing number.

“We will continue to support the Johan Cruyff Foundation and I think it is a great day to open this court for the kids to play together‚ to develop yourself and to have good communication.

“It’s a big project‚ and that is why I am one of the 14 ambassadors for the Johan Cruyff Foundation. He was our best player and our best coach in Holland‚ and he was my coach when I was a player.

“And I am really proud to be able to help to continue his big project. Sport is a big opportunity for kids to develop and be more happy. There are a lot of rules about respect and that is great because that is life.

“We are trying to make the future a little bit brighter for the kids‚ in Holland there are a lot of possibilities with the facilities‚ and that is what we are trying to bring all over the world.”

This is not Koeman’s first visit to South Africa after he brought Ajax Amsterdam for a mid-season friendly with Ajax Cape Town in the early 2000s.

“We came to Cape Town in the January to have a good training camp for the second half of the football season. It’s amazing to see how Cape Town has grown in every aspect of life.”

The initiative at the Nobantu Primary School was organised in conjunction with Ajax Cape Town.