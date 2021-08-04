Springboks utility back Lionel Mapoe is expecting a brutal and nail-biting contest against the British and Irish Lions when the two sides face off in the deciding match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The three-match series‚ which has seen its fair share of controversy both on and off the field over the two weeks as a result of inconsistent refereeing‚ is level after both sides won a game.

The 32-year-old Mapoe‚ who played for the Kubota Spears in Japan and Stade Français in France before he returned to the Bulls in June‚ is expecting a fiercely contested affair‚ given what is at stake.

“The third and final match should be a cracker with lots of fireworks‚” said Mapoe‚ who represented the Springboks in 14 Tests‚ the Sevens team‚ U20 side and the SA ‘A’ side.