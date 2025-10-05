Rassie changed our mentality says Kolisi after another famous Bok triumph

“The way Rassie came in from the beginning, it was the mentality - he just changed how we thought and how he told us to put ourselves aside and realise that the Springboks are a big team and we need to get back to where we need to be.

“This team has done a lot for the country, it’s been used in so many ways and he got us to understand that we are just vehicles and this team will always be there.

“I know the feeling it gives people, that South Africa is going to walk tall and people in the places that we come from know that it’s possible, no matter how tough things are.

“They look at us and say they made it through everything that they’ve been through.”

Erasmus referenced the way South Africa had to earn bonus-point victories over New Zealand and Argentina in the last two rounds to put them in a position where they could take the title on Saturday without the need for a bonus point.

That proved to be the case as Argentina finished strongly to make the score close, even though nobody in the 70,300 crowd expected the Springboks to lose their grip after forging a 29-13 lead.

“Argentina are massive fighters, they take you to the gutter and you have to swim there in the gutter,” Erasmus said.

“When Mannie [Libbok] didn’t kick the ball at the end there we were almost going for our third try [bonus point] and then we wouldn’t have won the series with points difference. But we did beat New Zealand over there so, overall, I’m happy that we won.

“I’m definitely not satisfied with our performance but it’s much nicer to learn while you’re winning than while you’re losing so we’ll take it.”

I’m not 100% sure how it [the Rugby Championship] will work in the future, so it meant a hell of a lot. New Zealand has done it many times [retained the title], the great team that they are, but we’ve never done it, so that definitely was a motivational thing for us — Rassie Erasmus