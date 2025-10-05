Boks beat Argentina in London to win Rugby Championship

The Springboks were crowned as Rugby Championship champions after a hard-fought 29-27 win over Argentina at Twickenham Stadium in London on Saturday.

The Boks secured victory through a brace of tries from Cobus Reinach and Malcolm Marx as they wrapped up what has been a tumultuous campaign.

South Africa started the campaign by losing to Australia but recovered to record wins over the Wallabies, New Zealand and two against Argentina to seal back-to-back titles.

The Pumas scored their tries from the efforts of a brace by Bautista Delguy and one from Rodrigo Isgro.

The Boks recovered from a sluggish first half to exert themselves in the game and overtake New Zealand for their second Rugby Championship title in succession.