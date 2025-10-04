Kolisi wary of Argentina fight and flair ahead of Twickenham showdown

South Africa are perceived to have an advantage in their decisive Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in London on Saturday, but captain Siya Kolisi said that was only the case if the performance matched their title ambitions.

The game is a home fixture for Argentina, who have decided to play at Twickenham, which is expected to be a sea of green with Springbok supporters hoping their side claim back-to-back trophy wins in the Southern Hemisphere championship.

South Africa thumped Argentina 67-30 in Durban last weekend, a result that took them top of the Rugby Championship table.

They have 15 points, one more than New Zealand and four ahead of Australia, who meet earlier on Saturday in Perth.