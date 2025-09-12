Mcatshulwa, who has completed a stint in France playing for Métropole RC Villeneuvois in Lille, said she did not enjoy the Boks' 57-10 defeat against France in their final pool game last Sunday and would have liked joining the action earlier off the bench.
De Bruin named Nolusindiso Booi at lock for tomorrow's historic quarter, where the Boks take on New Zealand with a bench consisting of seven forwards and one back.
Bok Women need physicality, skill against Black Ferns: Mcatshulwa
Coach Swys de Bruin makes 10 changes, bringing back big guns who sat out against France
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
For the most-capped loose forward in Springbok Women history, actions count more than words as the team contemplate and prepare for Sunday's Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against the Black Ferns.
That is the message from 28-year-old flanker Sinazo Mcatshulwa, who was named by head coach Swys de Bruin at No 7 in the starting XV yesterday to earn a 42nd Test cap at Sandy Park in Exeter on Sunday against New Zealand, a team she has not faced before.
A World Cup quarterfinal is another first for the South Africans.
“We have not been here before, but that excites us rather than scares us,” Mcatshulwa said.
“We played the Black Ferns XV back home a few weeks ago and that gave us an idea of their style and strengths, but this New Zealand team obviously is something else.
“What we saw against the New Zealanders in Cape Town was our physicality is tough to live with and that gives us confidence for the weekend.”
Mcatshulwa, who has completed a stint in France playing for Métropole RC Villeneuvois in Lille, said she did not enjoy the Boks' 57-10 defeat against France in their final pool game last Sunday and would have liked joining the action earlier off the bench.
Starting against the Black Ferns, Mcatshulwa will aim to replicate an impressive performance that resulted in her scoring the match-winning try starting the pool win against Italy, where she also gained 110m with 16 effective ball carries.
“The trick for the weekend will be to look to what we want to achieve and to go out there and enjoy it.
“We have had a good few months of rugby and I know we are capable of playing with the best. The weekend’s game will also be about our pack’s ability to be very physical and then give our skilled backs the chance to play. I believe we can do that.
“We have prepared well for this one and we have showed we can play with the best. This is what this tournament is all about, proving we belong.”
De Bruin named Nolusindiso Booi at lock for tomorrow's historic quarter, where the Boks take on New Zealand with a bench consisting of seven forwards and one back.
The inclusion of Booi, the regular captain, is one of 10 changes to the starting team that lined up against France.
Booi, Lindelwa Gwala (hooker), Danelle Lochner (lock), Sizophila Solontsi (flanker), Libbie Janse van Rensburg (flyhalf), Zintle Mpupha (centre) and Ayanda Malinga (wing) were all rested against France, and were last in action against Italy two weekends ago.
