Springbok Women coach Swys de Bruin and captain Nolusindiso Booi were delighted with their first win over Italy in York on Sunday, with the result ensuring South Africa progressed to the Women’s Rugby World Cup play-offs for the first time in their history.
The 29-24 pool victory — their first in four attempts against the Italians — means South Africa also move into the top 10 in the World Rugby rankings for the first time.
The result followed the Boks' opening 66-6 thrashing of Brazil, giving them two wins from two and the lead in Pool D with 10 points to France's nine. South Africa meet group heavyweights France in their final pool game in Northampton on Sunday.
De Bruin said his team’s refusal to back down when Italy came with a determined fight back to draw level twice, plus the tactical acumen of his coaching staff, were highlights in the exceptional win.
'We never stopped fighting': Bok Women eye more World Cup glory
First win against Italy puts South Africans into World Cup quarters and top 10 in the world
“I am so proud of everyone. This was a team effort, not only from all here in England but also our support structures at home. The performance justifies the belief SA Rugby had in us,” De Bruin said.
The coach said Italy showed their Six Nations experience to come back from being 17-5 down, but his team wanted the victory more.
“We had a plan on how to beat Italy, and credit to my coaches as it worked to a tee. Our first phase helped us score tries while we also outplayed them in the backs with delightful tries.
“We improved on every positive statistic and we are only two rounds into the tournament. It is such a relief and one can only thank God it worked as planned.”
Booi said the victory cemented the team’s improvement and self-belief.
“The performance was magic. We never stopped fighting, knowing what was at stake,” she said.
“The win was for all who came before us, those who paved the way. Look at where we started and look where we are now — in the top 10 of the world game. This is so rewarding for everyone, especially the coaches who prepared us for the moment.”
Booi, playing in her fourth World Cup, said the victory was also special on a personal level.
“I will not play rugby again at this level after the tournament and to have won two pool games in a row and qualify for the quarterfinals gives such a humbling feeling of gratitude. We worked hard for this and we reap the rewards.”
She said the belief they could break into the top 10 has been driving the team.
“We knew why we were playing. The support here in York was huge and pushed us to stay on top of our game.
“There were too many people who would have been disappointed if we did not make history.”
The team returns to Northampton, where they beat Brazil in their opener, on Monday to start preparations for their clash against France.
