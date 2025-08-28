WATCH | Boks women preparing well for Italian job
Morale is high after the 10-try win against Brazil, but each game is a new chapter, says assistant coach Franzel September
Springbok Women will be out to secure a top two finish in their group when they take on Italy in the second match at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England on Sunday.
Victory over the Italians in Pool D will secure a top two finish for the South Africans and guarantee a place in the quarterfinals.
As they stepped up preparations for the Italian job, Bok Women assistant coach Franzel September was pleased with the intensity the team showed at training.
“It was good to get back to zero again after the good win over Brazil on Sunday and the journey to York yesterday,” said September.
“We started afresh today, with the sole focus for the next couple of days on our match against Italy and what we want out of it. We saw some good things from the Brazil game and celebrated that victory, but that is in the past now. Italy is all at that matters.”
Italy had challenges during their opening loss to France last weekend but September said they are not focusing on that too much.
Back on the field, first session in York done and dusted with coach Franzel September pleased by the effort on the day. #PlusOne #WRWC2025 pic.twitter.com/nxZhtwBKMd— SA Women's Rugby (@WomenBoks) August 26, 2025
“They had some issues in the France match, but they have time to fix it. We of course would want them to be off the pace against us, but I doubt if that will be the case as that will be a definite work-on for them in the week,” he said.
September said their focus remains the same for the round two match at the York Community Stadium.
“In any World Cup, you have to close the chapter after each game and start a new one with a different focus. We wanted to get going and gain some momentum.
“The 10-try win gave us all of that, but we are mindful that we need to start afresh against Italy. They are a very experienced side with a very good kicking game, so [they] will challenge us in different ways to Brazil.
“We need to be ready for that. We pride ourselves on our set piece and I believe our power game will deliver the result we want this weekend.”
September said their previous two Tests against Italy, both in WXV 2 in Cape Town, showed the progress of the Bok Women.
“We are well prepared, have good momentum and the team have some self-belief that this will be our best World Cup ever. It is all in our hands,” he said.