Mr Reliable Pollard proves why he's Boks' fallback guy

25 August 2025 - 11:15
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Handre Pollard of the Springboks during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at DHL Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

He did not provide the panacea for all their ills, but with comforting reliability, Handré Pollard did enough to again help remedy the situation for the Springboks on Saturday.

His Man of the Match performance in their 30-22 Rugby Championship victory over the Wallabies in Cape Town carried familiar hallmarks as the Boks got back on their feet after their unexpected defeat at Ellis Park.

The 83-Test veteran has seen it all before. The Boks may be in a phase where game time is liberally spread, but Pollard as a Mr Reliable, remains their fallback guy at pivot.

He attributes his ability to make the right decisions and to execute with precision to being a graduate from the school of hard knocks.

“You learn from mistakes and when things are difficult,” he said sagely. “I was young and started early and made many mistakes. I was dropped a few times but that is how you learn. You learn how to handle a situation better. It comes with time.”

With quiet self-assurance, Pollard got the job done in almost preordained fashion on Saturday. The Boks needed a steady hand at the tiller after their defeat at Ellis Park and their double Rugby World Cup winning flyhalf delivered in a manner familiar to Bok fans.

Pollard helped ease the Boks out of a sticky situation. The win was a big pressure release for the Boks after they came in for stinging criticism in the build-up.

“People care. They care about the Springboks,” reminded the enduring flyhalf. “That is the most important thing you always have to remember. We understand that and that responsibility we have on our shoulders.”

He may not be driven by personal ambition and may shield his eyes from the spotlight, but Pollard is staring down a significant milestone. His 15-point haul on Saturday has brought him ever closer to Percy Montgomery, the Springboks' most prolific points scorer.

Montgomery's 893 points is coming into sharper focus with Pollard just 81 adrift. Getting him to admit it is in his cross hairs may be as difficult as shattering his confidence.

