Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye tests positive for banned substance, ruled out for All Blacks tour
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
Springbok and Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye has denied violating anti-doping rules after testing positive for a banned substance.
The South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) reported an “adverse analytical finding” from Ntlabakanye’s sample taken during a random testing by the organisation.
This has put a serious threat on Ntlabakanye’s career as the 26-year-old has been dropped from the Springbok side that will travel to face New Zealand in a Rugby Championship clash next month.
In a statement, SA Rugby said the non-performance-enhancing substance for which the prop tested positive was prescribed by a specialist physician early in 2025 for medical reasons and the player also declared it.
“Media are advised that Springbok prop forward Asenathi Ntlabakanye has provided an 'adverse analytical finding' during random testing by the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS),” said Saru.
“To assist media and public please note the following:
“Ntlabakanye disputes that he has committed an anti-doping violation.
“The non-performance-enhancing substance for which he tested positive was prescribed by a specialist physician early in 2025 for medical reasons and taken with the approval and the supervision of a medical doctor specifically appointed to manage the medical affairs of professional rugby players,” reads the statement.
“Ntlabakanye was transparent in his declarations, acted in good faith and at all times followed the medical due process as prescribed by the industry. He relied on the relevant professional medical advice and at no time did he seek to obtain an unfair advantage nor did he take any medical substance without prior medical authorisation.
“Ntlabakanye will not be considered for the forthcoming tour to New Zealand to allow the player to concentrate on defending the case.”
Saru also said neither the player nor the coaches would comment or respond to questions on the matter until the SAIDS process had run its course.
Ntlabakanye has two national team caps.
