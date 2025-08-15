“It’s been great to see how he and Damian [Willemse] have been working together and trying to help one another become better. He’s a great guy to get us moving forward and trying to get us on the front foot.”
Boks will be at full throttle, says Kriel
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
Hard yards on the training pitch will ensure South Africa are operating at full throttle when they kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against Australia in Johannesburg on Saturday, says Jesse Kriel.
A capacity 62,000 crowd will be baying for Springbok tries in the cauldron of Ellis Park in what promises to be a rousing opener (kickoff 5.10pm).
In recent years, the Boks have exerted total dominance over Australia and are hunting for a fifth successive Rugby Championship victory over the visitors.
Kriel said the Boks are ready to return to the standard of play that earned them respect and success throughout the rugby playing world.
“We have very high standards in the environment and there is also good competition in each position, so we spent the past few weeks working on our conditioning and match detail,” he said.
“Thanks to work on the training field, we are confident about our level of preparation. Training was very tough and we all know the game is getting quicker and more physical.
“Players are getting bigger, faster and stronger. In parallel with that, the training has to get more intense and more demanding. We have trained at a level and intensity probably higher than a game.
“Playing rugby when you are fit is lots of fun. Playing when you are unfit is no fun at all. Hopefully, we will reap the benefits on Saturday.”
Kriel is not concerned the Wallabies might be more battle-hardened than the Boks because they recently completed a tough series against the British & Irish Lions.
“Everyone is entitled to their opinions about what battle-hardened is, but for us it’s about how you pitch up at training every day,” he said.
Kriel will partner André Esterhuizen in the midfield, and he is excited about what lies in store at Ellis Park.
“It’s no secret André is devastating with the ball in hand, and he also has a great understanding of the game,” he said.
“It’s been great to see how he and Damian [Willemse] have been working together and trying to help one another become better. He’s a great guy to get us moving forward and trying to get us on the front foot.”
Springbok assistant coach Jerry Flannery praised Australian coach Joe Schmidt ahead of the showdown.
“We played against Australia when Joe came in after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and one could pick up more about his coaching philosophy,” he said.
“We know the breakdowns are a big part of their game. Most teams want quick ball on attack, and that has been a key area for them, especially because Joe is so meticulous and he has players aligned to their plan. He’s been able to get his players to play to their potential and fire.
“The Rugby Championship is a phenomenal competition. One only has to look back at last year, where Argentina were the dark horses by shocking New Zealand and beating us. There are no weak teams in the tournament, and it’s great because we want to play the best teams in the world when they are at their best.”
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said the Wallabies will be motivated to bounce back strongly after their recent failures against the men in green and gold.
“We have also been working hard to keep building on our game and improving, and we believe our conditioning camp has placed us in the right frame of mind. Hopefully we can transfer that hard work into our game to place ourselves in a good position to defend the Rugby Championship title.”
