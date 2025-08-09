After a successful two-week conditioning camp, the Springboks have turned their attention to the two Rugby Championship Tests against Australia in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
The first match against the Wallabies takes place at Ellis Park on August 16 and will be followed by the Test at Cape Town DHL Stadium on August 23. Then come back-to-back Tests against New Zealand in Auckland and Wellington.
Also, on the menu for the Boks during the Rugby Championship are matches against Argentina in Durban and London during September and October.
“We are pleased with the hard work the players put in over the past two weeks and we have made the switch into the Castle Lager Rugby Championship next week,” said coach Rassie Erasmus.
“The intensity and competitiveness of this competition will be different and our conditioning camp was important to allow us to make that step-up physically and mentally.
After successful conditioning camp, Springboks turn attention to Australia
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
After a successful two-week conditioning camp, the Springboks have turned their attention to the two Rugby Championship Tests against Australia in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
The first match against the Wallabies takes place at Ellis Park on August 16 and will be followed by the Test at Cape Town DHL Stadium on August 23. Then come back-to-back Tests against New Zealand in Auckland and Wellington.
Also, on the menu for the Boks during the Rugby Championship are matches against Argentina in Durban and London during September and October.
“We are pleased with the hard work the players put in over the past two weeks and we have made the switch into the Castle Lager Rugby Championship next week,” said coach Rassie Erasmus.
“The intensity and competitiveness of this competition will be different and our conditioning camp was important to allow us to make that step-up physically and mentally.
“We will be going up against quality teams in the Wallabies, All Blacks and Pumas, so it was important to lay a strong foundation on and off the field before we go into full Test-match week from Sunday.
“We are approaching the tournament in three blocks, the first of which is the leg against Australia and we have no doubt they will want to build on their performances in their past two matches against the British & Irish Lions.
“Similarly, we would like to continue building momentum and our results in the Castle Lager Incoming Series, though we are under no illusions about the challenges these teams will pose.
“We are excited for the challenge ahead and we are looking forward to returning to the field next week.”
Erasmus added they focused on other off-field activities during the conditioning camp.
“The camp included a series of gym, field and boardroom sessions, which were vital for us to realign regarding our standards and what we want to achieve.
“It was productive and we hope it will benefit us as we prepare to face a psyched-up and physical Australian team after the British & Irish Lions Series.
“We then have a tour to New Zealand and face Argentina, and both those teams pose their own threats. So hopefully we can build on these standards.”
Springboks’ Rugby Championship fixtures:
'We are not going to feel sorry for ourselves' — Sharks skipper Nick Hatton after humiliation by the Bulls
Rassie unsure if Wallabies will arrive here down under
Boks must fix sloppy breakdown play, says de Jean de Villiers
Erasmus names experience and young blood in Bok squad for Australia Tests
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos