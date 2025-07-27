When seven KwaZulu-Natal athletes participate in the World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany, next month, they’ll be competing in honour of the donors who gave them a second chance at life, and encouraging others to consider becoming organ donors.
Deven Naidu, Sean Samujh, Mark Nortjie, Nora Simpson, Billy Macleod, Anil Balmakund and Vivek Reddy received their Protea blazers at a ceremony hosted by Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre at Mount Edgecombe on Saturday.
“These incredible individuals are not only competing at the highest level of transplant sports but are also living proof of the power and affect of organ donation. Each of them has overcome serious health challenges and now stands as a symbol of resilience, purpose and gratitude.
“This is more than sport — it’s about second chances,” said KwaZulu-Natal Transplant Sports Association (KZNTSA) chairperson and team member Deven Naidu.
Naidu was the first kidney transplant patient at Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre 13 years ago. His wife, Raveena Singh-Naidu was his donor.
“Wearing the green Protea blazer, the athletes will proudly represent the nation and the thousands of transplant recipients who rely on the generosity of organ donors. We hope our stories inspire South Africans to register as organ donors and help give others the gift of life.
“They will form part of a more than 60-member South African Transplant team, travelling from across the country to participate on the global stage. Representing South Africa in disciplines ranging from athletics to squash, cycling, tennis, golf, swimming, petanque and more,” said Naidu.
Naidu said at the event in Australia in 2023, KwaZulu-Natal was represented by three athletes.
Seven inspiring athletes from KZN to compete at World Transplant Games in Germany
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“Today, I am thrilled to share that we have more than doubled our representation with seven athletes from KwaZulu-Natal qualifying for the 2025 event in Germany.”
“All participating athletes were required to compete in the 2024 SA National Transplant Games, held in Cape Town. There, they had to meet stringent qualifying criteria for their respective sporting codes. Since then, the team has attended two training camps at the University of Free State’s Sports and Science Centre where they were thoroughly assessed and guided to ensure optimal fitness and preparation,” said Naidu.
Niresh Bechan, CEO at eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, said he was proud of the long-standing partnership between the hospital and the SA Transplant Games and the transplant community.
“It is a collaboration that has been integral to our hospital's journey from the very beginning. Over the years, we have proudly supported five of our own patients, and today we are excited to welcome another to this esteemed group. Our dedication to the KwaZulu-Natal team has been unwavering, and this occasion is particularly significant to our very first kidney recipient, Deven Naidu, who also serves as the chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal team, is joining this distinguished community.”
“Today is truly a special moment, not only to celebrate the precious gift of life, but to honour the heroic donors, both living and sick, whose services enable recipients to represent South Africa on the international stage at this highly respected sporting event,” he said. He wished the team well in Germany.
“To all the recipients, past and present, thank you for inspiring us with your courage and advocacy. You will witness the vital importance of organ donation and show those awaiting life-saving transplants the incredible possibilities that lie ahead after receiving this gift of life. Wishing you all a memorable and inspiring experience as you join thousands of fellow transplants from across the globe, fly our flag high, and you embody the hopes and aspirations of us all,” said Bechan.
