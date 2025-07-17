Wales locked out of Lions as Curry named to start first Test
Tom Curry was named at openside flanker in the British & Irish Lions team for the first Test against Australia on Saturday, ensuring the tourists would field a Test team without a Welshman for the first time since the late 19th century.
Welsh hopes of a presence in the side had rested on poacher Jac Morgan but coach Andy Farrell preferred England's Curry in the starting side with Ben Earl and Ollie Chessum covering the loose forwards on the bench.
Farrell has gone for a conventional number eight in Jack Conan at the back of the scrum with his Ireland teammate Tadhg Beirne completing the back row at blindside flanker.
Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, fullback Hugo Keenan, winger James Lowe, lock Joe McCarthy, prop Tadhg Furlong and hooker Dan Sheehan complete an eight-strong Irish contingent in the starting side.
There was no place for Ireland's Bundee Aki in the starting centre partnership, however, with Scotland's duo of Australian-born Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones lining up outside their Test teammate Finn Russell at flyhalf.
Captain Maro Itoje, right winger Tommy Freeman and prop Ellis Genge make up a four-strong English contingent with Curry but there was no place in the match day 23 for Farrell's son Owen, who joined the tour as an injury replacement.
“We are entering the business end of the tour and it is time to put in our best performance to date,” Farrell said in a news release.
“We know how motivated the Wallabies will be and we know they are a well organised and dangerous side.
“It is a great occasion and a proud moment for Maro Itoje, who will captain the Test side, but also for those players who get the opportunity to represent the group on Saturday night.”
Lions Team: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Joe McCarthy, 4 Maro Itoje (captain), 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Ellis Genge
Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Bundee Aki
