The Boks managed to blank Italy despite a setback after 22 minutes when No 8 Jasper Wiese was shown a red card by referee Brace for a headbutt on Italian loose-head Danilo Fischetti.
Scorers
SA 45 — Tries: Grant Williams, Edwill van der Merwe (2), Canan Moodie, Malcolm Marx, Makazole Mapimpi and Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Conversions: Manie Libbok (5).
Italy 0
Rassie surprises with new bag of tricks for Boks
Coach has Italians puzzled in big win in Gqeberha
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Daring Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus lifted the lid on his Pandora’s box of new tricks when the world champions conjured up a runaway 45-0 win over Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Known for his out-of-the-box innovations, Erasmus added new ploys to his evolving playbook against a bamboozled Azzurri outfit in the second Test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The Boks surprised Italy in the opening seconds when they orchestrated a cheeky scrum penalty from a contrived kickoff, which they hoped would allow them to exert early dominance in the set pieces.
Instead of kicking the ball a mandatory 10 metres, Bok flyhalf Manie Libbok chipped the ball, and André Esterhuizen caught it.
This resulted in referee Andrew Brace awarding a scrum to Italy, which the Boks had planned for.
The first-minute ploy did not reap rewards because the Springboks had a free kick awarded against them for going early in the resulting scrum.
In another startling move, the Boks set up line-out mauls in open play in a move which took the capacity 45,000 crowd and the tourists by surprise.
The novelty kickoff move, however, did not go down well with Italian coach Gonzalo Quesada, who said the world champions had not really needed to use the shock tactic to beat his side.
“I was really surprised and I did not take it really well,” he said.
“I don’t think they needed to do it because they can beat us without using these kinds of tactics.
“So I don’t have a clue [about it], and for these last couple of weeks we were extremely respectful and we came with a lot of humility to the land of the world champions.
“They are deserved world champions, and the land of rugby and a land where we get inspired.
“Not from today because I came here for the first time in 1994 with my club, and I love coming to South Africa because when you are a rugby fan it’s so nice to be here.
“I knew when South Africa prepared for this game they decided to dominate it and show they are the top-ranked team in the world.
“So I was surprised [by the kickoff] because I did not know if it was something we did or said that created that first move.
“I will only say I was really surprised because they did not need to do that to beat us or to show us anything.
“But it is part of their story and it does not concern us to analyse it.”
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
