Springboks secure commanding victory against Italy at Loftus

The Springboks got their international season under way with a commanding 42-24 win over Italy at a packed Loftus in a match where veteran fullback Willie le Roux went within one match from registering a 100th Test cap.
Le Roux was introduced in the closing stages of this Incoming Series Test match, which did not explode into a full-scale marvel, with both teams mostly struggling to hold onto the ball.
In the end South Africa prevailed largely because of their physicality and clinical finishing — and they could have scored more tries if it was not for Italy’s resolute defending.
It was a match that was not short of tries, with the Springboks scoring six and the visitors getting three. Handrè Pollard scored 12 points from the kicking tee.
South Africa took the lead inside 10 minutes when outside centre Jesse Kriel, who was stand-in captain in the absence of Siya Kolisi, dotted down on the far-right corner. The try was only confirmed after a review by the TMO as there was suspicion that Kriel may have been offside, which was not the case.
Italy suffered a blow after 22 minutes when loose-forward Lorenzo Cannone was sent to the sin bin for cynical play and the Boks took advantage immediately. They took the scrum that ended with the first international try for Morne van den Berg and increased their advantage a few minutes later when Kurt-Lee Arendse got the better of the Italian defence from a line-out.
Shortly before the break the Boks took full control of the match when Van den Berg registered his second try of the afternoon by exploiting space on the edge of the set-piece.
Italy finally got their first try shortly after the restart when Manuel Zuliani crossed over the line, with Giacomo Da Re converting as they narrowed the gap to 18 points.
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus reacted after the try by introducing the bomb squad in the form of Bongi Mbonambi, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman and Franco Mostert. There were results almost immediately when Koch crossed over as the Boks reestablished their significant lead. That was followed by the second try for Italy through Pablo Dimcheff.
The Italians had momentum and they scored their third through Cannone but Marco van Staden had the final say as the Boks got their season off to a good start.
Scorers
SA (28) 42: Tries: Jesse Kriel, Morne van den Berg (2), Kurt-Lee Arendse, Vincent Koch, Marco van Staden Conversions: Handrè Pollard (6
Italy (3) 24: Tries: Manuel Zuliani, Pablo Dimcheff, Niccolo Cannone Conversions: Giacomo Da Re (3) Penalties: Giacomo Da Re (1)
