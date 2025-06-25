Human also put fellow prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels through an unconventional training regimen.
Erasmus took to social media to post pictures of Ntlabakanye and Wessels being put through the wringer on Human's farm in Verkeerde Vlei, just more than 80km south of Bloemfontein. The coach referred to the exercise as “Kamp Daandraad” in reference to the Springboks' jaw-droopingly infamous pre-2003 Rugby World Cup boot camp.
Getting Ntlabakanye fighting fit is in the Boks' interest. Long-time occupier of the No 3 jersey Frans Malherbe is out injured for the remainder of the year and the Boks need to deepen their reserves in that position.
At 26 Ntlabakanye is an investment in the Bok future when one considers Malherbe, Vincent Koch and Neethling Fouche are 34, 35, and 32 respectively. Wilco Louw, who has been laying serious claim to the No 3 jersey, is 30.
Erasmus's attempt to get Ntlabakanye up to Bok speed, though radical, has been proactive. Reaching the desired mobility to fit into the demands of the Bok game plan would have been a box Ntlabakanye was required to tick before getting the selection nod.
New Bok prop Ntlabakanye put through wringer on scrum coach Human’s farm
Time at ‘Kamp Daandraad’ helps burly forward trim from about 160kg to 141kg
Image: Rassie Erasmus/X
Soon-to-be Springbok tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye has gone the extra mile in trying to keep up with the free-running Barbarians in Saturday's clash at Cape Town Stadium.
Moreover, his gut-busting actions over the past few weeks will help him fit in with the Springboks.
Ntlabakanye has toiled on the farm of Springbok scrum coach Daan Human and has trimmed down from about 160kg to 141kg before Saturday's clash.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said the burly Lions prop's time on Human's farm has had the desired results.
“He went a few times to Daan’s farm and stayed there for a week and Daan worked with him — with the blessing of the Lions coach and CEO — after the Lions fell out of the URC,” he said.
“Whenever there was a break, he drove to Bloemfontein, went to the farm and he dropped 15kg to 18kg. So let’s hope he can now perform at Test-match level — that will be great.”
Human also put fellow prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels through an unconventional training regimen.
Erasmus took to social media to post pictures of Ntlabakanye and Wessels being put through the wringer on Human's farm in Verkeerde Vlei, just more than 80km south of Bloemfontein. The coach referred to the exercise as “Kamp Daandraad” in reference to the Springboks' jaw-droopingly infamous pre-2003 Rugby World Cup boot camp.
Getting Ntlabakanye fighting fit is in the Boks' interest. Long-time occupier of the No 3 jersey Frans Malherbe is out injured for the remainder of the year and the Boks need to deepen their reserves in that position.
At 26 Ntlabakanye is an investment in the Bok future when one considers Malherbe, Vincent Koch and Neethling Fouche are 34, 35, and 32 respectively. Wilco Louw, who has been laying serious claim to the No 3 jersey, is 30.
Erasmus's attempt to get Ntlabakanye up to Bok speed, though radical, has been proactive. Reaching the desired mobility to fit into the demands of the Bok game plan would have been a box Ntlabakanye was required to tick before getting the selection nod.
Erasmus places a high premium on his players getting off the deck and engaging in battles around the park. Despite bending defences on the charge and stunting opposition attacks with his firm embrace for the Lions, the 160kg version of Ntlabakanye would not have fitted the Bok mould.
“When we started looking at Asenathi two years ago, we tracked his ‘battle’ stats and they are up there with almost anyone,” Erasmus said. “We then got him in with the help of Rudolf [Straeuli] and the Lions, and we said we’ve got to get this right.”
The Lions' failure to reach the URC knockout rounds presented Ntlabakanye with the opportunity to accept Human's offer to improve his skills and fitness.
The Lions' loss this season may turn out to be the Boks' gain.
This Saturday Ntlabakanye appears ready to slip into a new role. In a recent interview with this writer, Ntlabakanye said he could have been a good actor had rugby not been his career choice, even proclaiming a deep admiration for actor Denzel Washington. You could argue Ntlabakanye's “Training Day” has ensured “He got game”.
Erasmus names four uncapped players in Bok team to face Barbarians
B&I Lions nearing full fitness after good Gibson-Park news, Farrell says
Bulls denied third-time luck as they fall to Leinster in URC final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos