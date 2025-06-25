Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus yesterday named four uncapped players in a quality team to face the Barbarians for the Qatar Airways Cup at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, in SA's opening match of the international season.
Prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye and flanker Vincent Tshituka have been named in a relatively experienced starting line-up. Hooker Marnus van der Merwe and prop Neethling Fouche will feature with a few Rugby World Cup-winners and seasoned campaigners on the replacements' bench.
Another notable inclusion in the starting team was Lood de Jager, who will partner with Jean Kleyn in the engine room. The experienced lock is back for his first Test since the Springboks’ 2023 Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in New Zealand, which was his only Test in the past two seasons after a string of injuries.
Players from the Bulls, plus lock RG Snyman and flyhalf Handré Pollard, only joined the squad last week after their involvement in the United Rugby Championship and Gallagher Premiership finals. As a result, only Bulls utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels has been included in the match-23 from this group of players.
Erasmus names four uncapped players in Bok team to face Barbarians
Lood de Jager back for first Bok international since clash against All Blacks in 2023
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus yesterday named four uncapped players in a quality team to face the Barbarians for the Qatar Airways Cup at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, in SA's opening match of the international season.
Prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye and flanker Vincent Tshituka have been named in a relatively experienced starting line-up. Hooker Marnus van der Merwe and prop Neethling Fouche will feature with a few Rugby World Cup-winners and seasoned campaigners on the replacements' bench.
Another notable inclusion in the starting team was Lood de Jager, who will partner with Jean Kleyn in the engine room. The experienced lock is back for his first Test since the Springboks’ 2023 Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in New Zealand, which was his only Test in the past two seasons after a string of injuries.
Players from the Bulls, plus lock RG Snyman and flyhalf Handré Pollard, only joined the squad last week after their involvement in the United Rugby Championship and Gallagher Premiership finals. As a result, only Bulls utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels has been included in the match-23 from this group of players.
The squad assembled in Cape Town on Sunday after two weeks of training in Johannesburg and started their on-field preparations on Monday. They were also joined by utility forward Pieter-Steph du Toit, who has recovered from his injury, taking the size of the squad to 46 players.
With the Barbarians being a composite team, no Test caps will be awarded for the match (5.10pm kickoff).
Saturday's clash against the Barbarians will be followed by two Tests against Italy (July 5 and 12) in Pretoria and Gqeberha and a Test against Georgia in Mbombela on July 19.
SA Rugby Media
Bulls, SA Rugby mourn shock death of former Bok Cornal Hendricks at 37
Rassie Erasmus names exciting Springbok squad
Bulls denied third-time luck as they fall to Leinster in URC final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos