B&I Lions nearing full fitness after good Gibson-Park news, Farrell says

The British and Irish Lions expect to have a fully fit squad in the next week or so after a positive update on scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, coach Andy Farrell said after naming his side for Friday's warm-up against Argentina.

The Lions are in relatively rude health as they prepare to fly to Australia having only lost Scotland prop Zander Fagerson to injury in the lead up. Gibson-Park was the other main concern after he missed Leinster's United Rugby Championship (URC) final victory on Saturday with a minor glute strain.

Hugo Keenan also missed the final but Farrell said the Leinster fullback ran for the first time a couple of days ago and is going pretty well, while Scotland centre Huw Jones returned to full training this week.

“Good news on most of the injuries, they're all a week or so away from being fit,” Farrell said ahead of the Argentina clash at Lansdowne Road in Dublin.