Paying the penalty
It was about that time the penalty count started to mount against the visitors.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu missed a penalty in 37th minute when the ball initially fell off the tee adding shot clock pressure. Two minutes later he was yellow-carded for cynically, and foolishly, body checking Baloucoune whose kick ahead appeared well covered.
His poor judgment was compounded when Ulster scored their third try from the ensuing penalty on the cusp of halftime leaving the teams 17-all at the break.
With a player in the bin the visitors were caught short out wide early in the second half as the hosts grabbed the lead.
Fouche's red card for an illegal tackle compounded matters for the visitors in the 45th minute.
Though the Stormers stayed in the fight, in defence, in numbers and application they came up short.
They did however earn two log points to help sustain their URC challenge.
Scorers
Ulster (38) — Tries: Rob Baloucoune, Andrew Warrick, Jacob Stockdale, Jack Murphy, Zac Ward, Stewart Moore. Conversion: John Cooney (2), Murphy (2).
Stormers (34) — Tries: Evan Roos (2), Ben Loader, Willie Engelbrecht. Conversions: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (4). Drop goals: Mngomezulu (2).
Stormers come up short
Ill-discipline cost visitors dearly in Belfast
Image: Ben McShane(Gallo Images)
Full of enterprise and endeavour the Stormers, much to their lament, were also full of errors in their United Rugby Championship clash against Ulster in Belfast on Friday night.
Ill-discipline undermined much of the Stormers' toil allowing the hosts to overcome a poor start to win 38-34 in a game of fluctuating fortunes.
With the Stormers crucially losing Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to a yellow card just before the break and captain Neethling Fouche to a red in the 45th minute, the home side made the most of their numerical advantage as they at times ran the visitors' defence ragged.
Apart from losing players to the bin a slew of penalties after the quarter of the hour mark also saw the Stormers lose much of the momentum they established early on when they enjoyed a 17-0 lead after just seven minutes.
Lacking composure
Though they were never short of effort director of rugby John Dobson will ruefully reflect on his team's composure, or lack thereof in crucial moments.
The visitors were on the board inside three minutes when their second contestable kick yielded a turnover from the ensuing ruck. When the ball emerged No. 8 Evan Roos was presented a big hole through which he sprinted in midfield for the opening score.
A splendid Feinberg-Mngomezulu drop goal extended the lead before right-wing Ben Loader made the most of a Ulster spill by running in a long-range try.
Ulster soon ate into the lead through a try by wing Rob Baloucoune while the Stormers undermined their efforts by squandering two opportunities to extend their lead when they were deep inside Ulster territory.
Paying the penalty
It was about that time the penalty count started to mount against the visitors.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu missed a penalty in 37th minute when the ball initially fell off the tee adding shot clock pressure. Two minutes later he was yellow-carded for cynically, and foolishly, body checking Baloucoune whose kick ahead appeared well covered.
His poor judgment was compounded when Ulster scored their third try from the ensuing penalty on the cusp of halftime leaving the teams 17-all at the break.
With a player in the bin the visitors were caught short out wide early in the second half as the hosts grabbed the lead.
Fouche's red card for an illegal tackle compounded matters for the visitors in the 45th minute.
Though the Stormers stayed in the fight, in defence, in numbers and application they came up short.
They did however earn two log points to help sustain their URC challenge.
Scorers
Ulster (38) — Tries: Rob Baloucoune, Andrew Warrick, Jacob Stockdale, Jack Murphy, Zac Ward, Stewart Moore. Conversion: John Cooney (2), Murphy (2).
Stormers (34) — Tries: Evan Roos (2), Ben Loader, Willie Engelbrecht. Conversions: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (4). Drop goals: Mngomezulu (2).
Mixed bag for Blitzboks on day one in Hong Kong
Sharks skipper Siya Kolisi stars as Sharks edge Zebre by one point
Stormers defeat Bulls in rain-affected URC clash in Pretoria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos