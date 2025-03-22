A second penalty made it 34-28 and finally the Sharks set about pressuring their opponents, camping in their 22m area and electing to scrum with each penalty earned.
Sharks skipper Siya Kolisi stars as Sharks edge Zebre by one point
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Sharks captain Siya Kolisi scored two tries to help his outfit secure a nail-biting, come-from-behind 35-34 win over Zebre Parma in their URC contest in Durban on Saturday afternoon.
The way the Sharks' pack dominated, especially in the early minutes, shoving the Italian side backwards several metres at a time, it looked like the home team were in for an easy time after tries by Kolisi and centre Jurenzo Julius.
They passed up kickable penalty opportunities in the search for tries, and while the decisions paid off at the end — only just, though — they will surely need to be a little less adventurous as they go deeper into the business end of this competition.
They’ll have to be a lot better in their next clash, also at home, against log-leaders Leinster.
Their second try came after some great handling and running, with prop Ox Nche putting Makazola Mampimpi into space down the Left, before the winger passed inside to Julius to dot down.
Nobody was surprised to see the Sharks 14-0 up barely 10 minutes into the match, but then the visitors struck with two tries of their own to level the score before flyhalf Giovanni Montemauri slotted a penalty for the lead.
Kolisi restored the Sharks' lead with a sensational effort, breaking out from a maul that had formed from a line-out on the Zebre 10m line and storming down the right touchline and breaking one tackle to score.
Vincent Koch scored from pressure on the line for the Sharks to take a comfortable 28-17 lead into the break.
And then fullback Geronimo Prisciantelli scored two quick tries after the break as his team reclaimed the lead at 31-28.
A second penalty made it 34-28 and finally the Sharks set about pressuring their opponents, camping in their 22m area and electing to scrum with each penalty earned.
Prop Muhamed Hasa was yellow-carded for collapsing one scrum and with that advantage the Sharks finally sent the ball wide where centre Ethan Hooker went over in the right corner.
Flyhalf Jordan Hendrickse slotted his fifth successful conversion of the day to steal the lead with five minutes left.
Scorers
Sharks (28) 35 — Tries: Siya Kolisi (2), Jurenzo Julius, Vincent Koch, Ethan Hooker. Conversions: Jordan Hendrickse (5).
Zebre Parma (17) 34. Tries: Alessandro Gezi, Giacomo Ferrari, Geronimo Prisciantelli (2), Conversions: Giovanni Montemauri (4). Penalties: Montemauri (2).
