Under law 9.12 a player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. The law states: “Physical abuse includes but is not limited to biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm, shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.”
A URC media release stated: “In the player’s responses to the judicial officer overseeing the disciplinary process (David Martin, Ireland), he had accepted that he had committed an act of foul play, which warranted a red card. Mr Martin found that the incident met the red-card threshold, with a lower-end entry point warranting four weeks.
“The player received two weeks (50%) mitigation due to his apology and full engaged participation in the disciplinary process. The player was previously cited for a similar offence in EPCR in the 2022-2023 season, which resulted in suspension.
“[This was] therefore considered an aggravating factor, warranting a further one-week sanction. This results in a three-game suspension.”
It means Mapimpi will miss the Sharks' URC derby clash against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Saturday week, their game against the Lions at Ellis Park on March 1 and the return match at Kings Park a week later.
Makazole Mapimpi cops three-match ban for eye incident
World Cup-winning Bok winger can look forward to a return for the Sharks next month
Image: Chris Fairweather (Gallo Images)
Makazole Mapimpi's scuffle in the Sharks' clash against Cardiff last month has seen him cop a three-match ban.
The Bok wing got involved in an altercation with hooker Efan Daniel in the Sharks' United Rugby Championship (URC) win at Cardiff Arms Park on January 25.
Though no punches were thrown, during the players' low-combat wrestle the winger's fingers closed in near his opponent's eyes, which saw him fall foul of law 9.12 relating to abuse, whether verbal or physical. Eye-gouging is deeply frowned upon in the sport.
The Sharks won the clash 42-22 but much of the post-match debate focused on Mapimpi's scuffle with Daniels.
The citing commissioner in charge reported the Sharks player for an act of foul play in the 52nd minute.
Under law 9.12 a player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. The law states: “Physical abuse includes but is not limited to biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm, shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.”
A URC media release stated: “In the player’s responses to the judicial officer overseeing the disciplinary process (David Martin, Ireland), he had accepted that he had committed an act of foul play, which warranted a red card. Mr Martin found that the incident met the red-card threshold, with a lower-end entry point warranting four weeks.
“The player received two weeks (50%) mitigation due to his apology and full engaged participation in the disciplinary process. The player was previously cited for a similar offence in EPCR in the 2022-2023 season, which resulted in suspension.
“[This was] therefore considered an aggravating factor, warranting a further one-week sanction. This results in a three-game suspension.”
It means Mapimpi will miss the Sharks' URC derby clash against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Saturday week, their game against the Lions at Ellis Park on March 1 and the return match at Kings Park a week later.
Lions get Horn back in time for Montpellier
Courageous Sharks hold on to defeat Bulls in Durban
‘We were not at our best,’ admits Bulls coach Jake White after loss to Northampton
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos