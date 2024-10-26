Visiting captain Tuipulotu purposefully ran down Manie Libbok's channel in defence while the use of the skip pass as they seek width remains another Warriors playbook favourite.
Up front however, they had little room to manoeuvre. The Warriors' scrum looked creaky with Jamie Bhatti not keeping up his end against the returning Frans Malherbe. Their line-out wasn’t always assured but crucially the Warriors more than matched the Stormers in the collisions. They are also a resourceful bunch in the way they find and exploit space.
The Stormers scored the first try when Warrick Gelant deftly put Damian Willemse into space but worryingly for the Boks he was forced to leave the field soon after.
Tuipulotu scored the first points of the second half when he touched down in the 47th minute but the Stormers hit back eight minutes later when captain Dan du Plessis was at the end of a move that drew wild cheers from the stands.
Glasgow Warriors however continued to pose uncomfortable questions of the Stormers’ defence and though their effort was disallowed after Tuipulotu broke the line near the halfway line, Kyle Rowe was not to be denied a few minutes later.
When Henco Venter barged over after a line-out earned through a 50/22 in the 72nd minute the Stormers’ cause appeared lost.
Scorers
Stormers (7) 17 — Tries: Damian Willemse, Dan du Plessis. Conversions: Manie Libbok (2).
Warriors (7) 28 — Tries: Johnnie Matthews, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Rowe, Henco Venter. Conversions: Adam Hastings (2), Tom Jordan (2).
Stormers go down to Glasgow Warriors in URC clash
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
The Stormers wilted in the Boland heat as the Glasgow Warriors beat them 28-17 in their United Rugby Championship clash in Stellenbosch on Saturday.
Inspired by a stirring performance from captain Sione Tuipulotu the Warriors significantly lifted their game in the second half to run out comfortable winners.
The visiting forwards matched the hosts at the gain line but it was at the back where they set themselves apart.
Tuipulotu, Kyle Rowe and substitute Tom Jordan delivered sterling performances as they caught the Stormers' defence short by playing around them.
It was a first half of close shaves and near misses. It was a helter-skelter first half which had drawn much energy by the half-hour mark.
The visitors were under pressure in the set piece from the outset but they were able to fashion opportunities through craft, skill and a bit of imagination. Not that the Stormers would not have seen it before.
Visiting captain Tuipulotu purposefully ran down Manie Libbok's channel in defence while the use of the skip pass as they seek width remains another Warriors playbook favourite.
Up front however, they had little room to manoeuvre. The Warriors' scrum looked creaky with Jamie Bhatti not keeping up his end against the returning Frans Malherbe. Their line-out wasn’t always assured but crucially the Warriors more than matched the Stormers in the collisions. They are also a resourceful bunch in the way they find and exploit space.
The Stormers scored the first try when Warrick Gelant deftly put Damian Willemse into space but worryingly for the Boks he was forced to leave the field soon after.
Tuipulotu scored the first points of the second half when he touched down in the 47th minute but the Stormers hit back eight minutes later when captain Dan du Plessis was at the end of a move that drew wild cheers from the stands.
Glasgow Warriors however continued to pose uncomfortable questions of the Stormers’ defence and though their effort was disallowed after Tuipulotu broke the line near the halfway line, Kyle Rowe was not to be denied a few minutes later.
When Henco Venter barged over after a line-out earned through a 50/22 in the 72nd minute the Stormers’ cause appeared lost.
Scorers
Stormers (7) 17 — Tries: Damian Willemse, Dan du Plessis. Conversions: Manie Libbok (2).
Warriors (7) 28 — Tries: Johnnie Matthews, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Rowe, Henco Venter. Conversions: Adam Hastings (2), Tom Jordan (2).
Sharks show green and gold qualities beating Glasgow Warriors
Bongi bats for Boks’ Manie after crucial miss in last week’s Test
Boks have won hearts and minds under coach Rassie Erasmus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos