Injured De Jager sees no reason Boks can’t win third straight World Cup
His career may be littered with all kinds of orthopaedic upheavals but lock Lood de Jager insists South African rugby is in rude health.
In fact, De Jager argues, this is as good as it gets. “South African rugby is in the healthiest position it has ever been,” he said.
“To go to Australia and play all the players in the squad except RG Snyman, who had a bit of a niggle, and still beat Australia comfortably. They did this while blooding youngsters next to experienced players. This is a high-performance environment that also brings that competitiveness and that makes us so much stronger. I’m really excited about the future of South African rugby,” said the 2019 Rugby World Cup winner.
The bearded lock backs up his claim. De Jager was reminded the Boks won their most recent World Cup titles with much reduced preparation time and was then asked if there was any reason the Boks could not go on to record a first hat-trick of wins in the showpiece. “I can’t. I honestly can’t. Especially when you consider they are bleeding in youngsters next to the experienced players,” he said.
Highlights of Boks vs the Wallabies in Perth.
“Rassie [Erasmus, head coach] is a very pragmatic guy. He doesn’t go into any Test match willy-nilly. He plans everything and there’s a reason for everything he does. There’s no reason we can’t win the next World Cup but it is going to take a lot of hard work. There will be other teams that will be a lot better.”
The Springboks are certainly tough to beat. Their only defeat in their past 10 Tests came against Ireland in Durban in the drawn series this year, and they’ve lost two Tests in their past 17.
They do, however, face a stern challenge with the All Blacks, the team they pipped in last year’s World Cup final, soon to put their lofty status to the test.
The All Blacks are, however, not the invincibles they were a few years ago. They have a new coach, struggled to down England at home and suffered a defeat in their capital against Argentina at the start of the Rugby Championship.
Asked if this is a great time to play the All Blacks, De Jager said: “It's a great time. It is difficult to say with the All Blacks. You could see in that last game against Argentina, they were desperate. We'll have a good plan and they'll come with good plans. It is the epitome of Test rugby — the Boks against the All Blacks at Ellis Park is massive. They will come out all guns blazing but we will do the same.”
De Jager is still sidelined with a rotator cuff injury and may not play again this year. He quipped at an event hosted by Rugby Championship sponsors Castle that he may need to reintroduce himself given the amount of time he has been on the sidelines.
“It is difficult to say,” he said about a prognosis for his recovery. “I am doing my rehab here but I’m contracted to my club in Japan for three more years so I’m talking to my medical team there and the medical team here.
“We’ll see how it goes. It has been slow going. The past three, four weeks we’ve seen real progress. It is difficult to put a time on it but I will be back on the field again.”
I've got three kids and a wife. I've been at home for a while. It's our job and it is a huge privilege to play for the Springboks. It has been the highlight of my career and I hope I can do it again, even if it is just once.Lood de Jager
De Jager has learnt to deal with setbacks. A rare heart condition, pericarditis, kept him out of last year's World Cup, a dislocated shoulder saw him leave the field in the 2019 World Cup final in Yokohama before he injured the same shoulder while playing for the Sale Sharks. Upon his return he suffered a freak training ground accident that saw him tear knee ligaments and fracture his fibula.
He has learnt to be philosophical but he also has the benefit of seeing a broader picture. “It’s rugby, but it’s only rugby. There is more to life. I’ve got three kids and a wife. I’ve been at home for a while.
“It’s our job and it is a huge privilege to play for the Springboks. It has been the highlight of my career and I hope I can do it again, even if it is just once. There is more to life. I have a family and they keep me humble.”
Excessive time on the sidelines may end up pushing back the 31-year-old’s retirement date. “We'll have to see,” he said cautiously.
“When I’ve been fit and playing in Japan, it has actually gone well. The body has felt good but the timing of the injuries has been terrible. I think I can still contribute something. We’ll have to wait and see when I get back on the field. Hopefully I'm 100% past my troubles.”