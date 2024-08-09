Indeed, it would be perilous for the Springboks to hand the Wallabies a foothold in the game.
Teams
Wallabies — Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nick Frost; Allan Alaalatoa (captain), Matt Faessler, Isaac Kailea.
Substitutes: Josh Nasser, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Luke Reimer, Tate McDermott, Tom Lynagh, Dylan Pietsch.
Springboks — Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Elrigh Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain); RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.
Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith; Grant Williams, Handré Pollard.
Kickoff: 2.45pm (6.45am SA Time)
Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU) Assistant Referees: Paul Williams (NZR), Hollie Davidson (SRU) TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)
Boks need to draw from past for bold new future
Hallmarks of last win in Brisbane can help cut path to success
As much as the Springboks are looking to a bold new future, they can draw from their only win over the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium 11 years ago.
Invoking memories from that emphatic 38-12 win can set them on the path to victory in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday, especially if their pack delivers a similar destructively cohesive performance and Willie le Roux plays with a Midas touch in the back three.
Le Roux started on the right-wing that day and his incisive play in support and possession helped carve the Wallabies apart as the Boks, outside the 2003 Rugby World Cup, recorded their first win on the Australian east coast in 14 years.
It was the Boks' biggest win over the Wallabies on Australian soil and condemned the hosts to a fourth straight defeat under Ewen McKenzie.
The class of '24 under Joe Schmidt has the wind in their sails after four wins this year. Under Schmidt, however, they are yet to be exposed to the high seas and Saturday's clash will provide the sky gazing Wallabies a truer sense of where they are.
While it will be a litmus test for Schmidt and Co, the World Champion Springboks will go into the clash with much to prove, if not lose, against the ninth-ranked team in the world.
The Boks too are in period of transition. Their attacking play book, as penned by Tony Brown, is still in its early chapters but the clash in Brisbane provides them the opportunity to distinctively ink what they're about.
Suncorp Stadium's dry, hard surface generally makes for fast action, and though the Queensland humidity can leave the ball greasy, the early 2.45pm (6.45am SA time) kickoff should help negate that.
The Boks have certainly shown their intent with the selection of Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as their halfback partnership.
Should the Boks opt to play a quick tempo game both are sufficiently sharp of mind and instinct to help spark the back division.
Should a more pragmatic approach be required they are equally adept at applying the squeeze with the boot.
In fact, it is an area in which Feinberg-Mngomezulu can come into his own on Saturday.
But the Springboks will do well to recall how the class of '13's path to success was carved. Back then head coach Heyneke Meyer had 13 players in his Rugby Championship squad remaining from the previous RWC and in that department the Boks are now better endowed with as many recent World Champions in their starting team on Saturday.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be surrounded by experience with double RWC winners strewn throughout the Bok back division.
“He is not a shy guy or someone who shies away from the challenges of the game,” said Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.
“He has a big heart. But it is not about him. You can't ask for better players around him than Cobus and Damian [de Allende].
“He makes mistakes but doesn't stop trying. That's similar to Manie [Libbok]. We try to encourage that. We want them to make decisions,” said Stick.
Captain Siya Kolisi was keen to remind what their primary objective was.
“Everything happens up front, and whoever wins that will have a good day on Saturday,” predicted Kolisi.
